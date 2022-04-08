Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Woman shot in Primrose Park

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
After a tragic morning in Primrose Park, crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues, following the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman.
According to South African Police Services (SAPS), the incident took place at 07h15 in Kunene Road.
SAPS Spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk says circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. A murder case has been opened for investigation. Furthermore, the motive for the attack has not yet been established.
Anyone with any information about the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
[May Allah SWT shower the deceased with His all-encompassing Mercy and bless her with a lofty abode in paradise and grant the family, friends and colleagues a beautiful patience to deal with the painful ordeal, Ameen!]
Photo: SAPS

