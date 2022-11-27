Woman who allegedly said black men were the problem, not pit bulls, arrested

Share this article

The woman allegedly behind a voice note calling for blacks to be killed instead of pit bulls, Belinda Magor, has been arrested.

Gauteng police have confirmed that a case of crimen injuria was opened on Friday at Boksburg North police station and transferred to Putfontein police station for investigation.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a 60-year-old woman was arrested and released the same day on a warning to appear in court on March 27.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed Magor’s arrest on Twitter, in which he thanked police for acting swiftly.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is also probing the matter.

TimesLIVE reported that a voice note began circulating on social media on Wednesday after it was leaked from a WhatsApp group called “Pit bulls be my voice”.

In her one-minute, seven-second rant, a woman identified as Magor said: “Estelle, I agree with you wholeheartedly. What I say is: ban the black man. They rape, they steal, they kill, worse than any pit bull could, and they get away with it. Ban those who are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black man. Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and their ovaries [so] that they can’t procreate, because they will all turn out the same because they are all the same.

“I’m very passionate about this. Ban them, kill them, shoot them, get rid of them because they are the problem — not pit bulls, not animals. Animals are beautiful, and they deserve a warm bed, food, love, attention and everything else. God created those animals. Who created the black man? Do you think God? I don’t think so.”

TimesLIVE contacted Magor, who blamed her diabetes when asked why she did it. “When your sugar is out of whack, which happens quite often, you don’t think clearly, you can’t focus. There’s like a cloud over your mind. Unfortunately, I don’t get that quite often, I’m on insulin. If my sugar is out of whack, that is why I don’t do an office job, I cannot do it.”

Source: TimeLive