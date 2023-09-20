Woman who poured hot water on a 5-year-old boy back in court

Share this article

Twenty-two-year-old Asanda Makaluza who is facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly scalding a five-year-old boy in Langa on the Cape Flats is to appear at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The state contends that Makaluza poured hot water on the child while he was playing outside the front gate of her residence.

During her previous court appearance, the state upgraded the charges from assault to attempted murder.

Makaluza has remained in custody and was denied bail.

The child’s grandmother, Zanele Mnyambolo, expressed satisfaction with the progress in the case thus far.

“So far, I’m happy, although I don’t know what the outcome is going to be. I’ll wait and see, especially because she was denied bail. But then again, I will let the law decide. From my perspective, I believe she should not get bail.”

Mnyambolo says, “The boy is doing well; the scars are healing. The only scars that appear are the ones on the body.”

Source: SABC News