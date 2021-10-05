Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Woman wounded in Elsies shooting

A 37-year-old woman was fatally wounded in a shooting incident in Elsies river last night. Local police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi says upon arrival officials found the body of the victim with a gunshot wound to the face. She was declared deceased on the scene.
“The unknown suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown,” added Swartbooi.
Anyone that can shed light on the incident are urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively share the information via the MYSAPSAPP.
