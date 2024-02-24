Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Women make plea for jobs as ANC set to launch manifesto

Jobs, houses and better roads are among the pleas from women at the ANC’s manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

A mother from the party’s Eastern Cape region made a strong appeal for government to create a better future for her children,

“We need jobs, financial aid for students, children are suffering at schools. We are pleading with him for jobs especially for the youth. Our children have studied and are doctors but can’t find jobs. It’s a dire situation.”

Similarly, calling for change, another woman spoke about how run down her village in the Eastern Cape is.

“In our communities we do not have water, we are appealing to him to help. We don’t have proper roads. Our bridges, our roads have collapsed by rains. We are appealing for RDP houses especially in the rural areas in the Eastern Cape. We don’t have jobs and the little money we do have goes to other things but we can’t afford a home.”

Hawkers outside the stadium

Meanwhile, there are throngs of hawkers outside the stadium hoping to do buzzing trade as tens of thousands of supporters are expected to attend the manifesto launch.

