Women’s month: Granny saves Cape Flats kids with soccer

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

As we continue to celebrate women during the month of August, VOC’s News editor and Inside Sport presenter, Feroz Shaik spoke with local public relations officer at Westham United in Mitchells Plain, Sumayah Adams, 60, who has used sport as a weapon against a tough upbringing.

“I played a variety of sports, and this introduced me to a new world, it was an outlet that I used to my advantage. My weekends were packed with netball, hockey, and soccer. The love for sports runs in my veins. It’s been handed down from generation to the next and it is a wonderful method that can be used to cope with life,” smiled Adams.

Adams who started her own football career at Leeds United in the 80’s explained how football kept her grounded.

“The league started in 1982 and we lived for these moments on the field. It was fantastic! It wasn’t about winning but it was about teamwork. Oh, those were the days,” exclaimed Adams. Currently, Adams plays a host of roles at Westham United aka The Hammers in Mitchells Plain. More notably, a besotted mother figure to the destitute children.

“We started with less than 30 children on our first month and we’ve grown ever since we made the plunge and connected with the Local Football Association of Mitchells Plain where we now have our ‘baby hammers’ all the way up to the first team and beyond,” described Adams.

According to Adams most of the children that form part of the squad come from gang riddled areas.

“We may not realize it but sports on the Cape Flats is a huge deterrent when it comes to recruiting youngsters into gangs and many of the boys we coach stay out of trouble,” added Adams.

Adams who is a grandmother to nine and mother to four was also joined in studio by her granddaughter Shanur Adams.

“When we’re on the field it is a whole different ball game, it creates an environment of respect, discipline and tolerance and the competitions or rivalry we have is healthy,” explained the 18-year-old football coach, Shanur Adams.

For Adams the month of August is a stark reminder of the sacrifices that came with eradication of the Apartheid regime.

“Our youth need to use the opportunity of this month to look back on our past and reflect where our women come from. You must understand where your forefathers come from so that you can envision where you’re going. It is your essence and what makes you who you are. We fought hard and long for freedom and it wasn’t for naught,” added Adams.

