Woodstock and Salt River residents urged to comment on LSDF

The City of Cape Town urges residents to comment on the draft Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF), also known as the neighborhood plan, for Woodstock and Salt River, encompassing University Estate and Walmer Estate. This initiative aims to rejuvenate the area by addressing its challenges and capitalizing on its unique attributes. The submission deadline on November 11, 2023.

The city said a local spatial development framework, or LSDF plays a pivotal role in shaping an area’s development vision on a local scale. Furthermore, the city relies on the LSDF for guidance when making decisions regarding development applications and land use, ultimately determining the future look and feel of a neighborhood.

The LSDF process for Woodstock and Salt River began in 2019, with community involvement playing a crucial role. The City said the Meetings with the Neighbourhood Development Forum in 2022 and open house sessions in April and May this year allowed residents and stakeholders to collaborate in refining the LSDF. The draft neighborhood plan reflects this collaboration, emphasizing inclusivity and social diversity, which residents expressed a strong desire to maintain.

“The City is now in the final stages of this process, and we urge the local community to submit comments and make your voice heard. This will be your plan for your neighborhood,” emphasized Deputy Mayor Alderman Eddie Andrews, who also serves as Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment.

Woodstock and Salt River have undergone significant transformations over the past decade, influenced by their proximity to the Cape Town central business district, private investments, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and efforts to provide affordable housing.

The draft LSDF for Woodstock and Salt River identifies key priorities, strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities:

Re-establishing the neighborhood’s uniqueness.

Strengthening the sense of belonging and heritage preservation.

Fostering a multicultural and integrated community.

Ensuring a significant volume of affordable housing.

Supporting state housing initiatives.

Restoring public spaces and parks.

Boosting the local economy and job creation.

Enhancing tourism and heritage resources.

Encouraging compact development and integration with surrounding areas.

The LSDF for Woodstock and Salt River aims to:

Guide City decisions on development types and land use.

Create certainty for investors.

Formulate a development vision for the area.

Promote sustainable economic growth and tourism.

Foster local economic partnerships.

To provide feedback:

Access the draft LSDF on the City’s website or submit comments online at www.capetown.gov.za/HaveYourSay.

Hand-deliver applications to the Woodstock Public Library in Aberdeen Street.

The deadline for comments is November 11, 2023.

For more information, email WSR.LSDF@capetown.gov.za

Photo: COCT