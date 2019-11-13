Woodstock residents warned over con artist

Share this article

















A concerned Capetonian took to Facebook to share their experience and alert residents in the Woodstock area about a scammer who successfully preyed on their mother.

According to the local’s post their mother had fallen victim to a well-groomed con artist posing as an employee of the Tatler Newspaper.

The alleged con artist told the victim that the newspaper was putting together donation hampers for seniors over the festive season and that he needed her details to ensure she got her hamper. He asked her to fill in her details which included her full name, contact number and the number of occupants in her home.

While she was filling in her details he asked to use the bathroom, where he managed to steal her phone while out of her sight. He was spotted a while later at a bottle store at the corner of Devon and Main Road buying beers.

The victim’s family combed the area in search of him and have since opened a case at SAPS. According to the concerned Capetonian, the same man was spotted doing the rounds at Walmer and University Estate pretending to gather funds for the Tatler delivery driver who was robbed and stabbed to death.

Locals who live in the area or have elderly family members are urged to be aware and cautious.

Picture: Facebook

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

