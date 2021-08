Share this article

















NATIONAL

Eskom has confirmed that workers responsible for the explosion at Medupi’s Unit four has been placed on precautionary suspension.

According to the power utility, the explosion resulted in extensive damage to the Unit’s generator.

The incident happened while workers were looking for an external leak.

Eskom’s spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, says it appears that workers didn’t follow the right procedures.

VOCfm