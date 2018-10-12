Workers picket outside parliament over health and safety concerns

Workers belonging to trade unions Nehawu and the Public Service Association are expected to picket outside a parliamentary building in Plein Street on Friday morning, demanding health and safety rules be upheld by their employer.

The workers allege that the building is unsafe and is a health risk to them as well as members of the public visiting the premises. Nehawu shopsteward, Mawethu Mqhayi says for more than five years they have been raising safety concerns including defective air conditioners and elevators.

Mqhayi says authorities have in all this time been promising to relocate them. He says they have given them 30 days to comply: “We have taken a decision that if they don’t respond or if they don’t give us a satisfactory response by the end of that 30 days we resolved to stay outside the building until the building is safe to enter people will be reporting from the ground floor and we won’t be entering the building.”

[Source: SABC]

