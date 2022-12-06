Working On Fire resources ready for fire season

Share this article

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Working on Fire Programme in the Western Cape has its ground crew and aerial resources ready for the 2022/ 2023 Summer Fire Season.

A total of 21 aerial resources – each with a pilot – have arrived in the province to be on standby and are stationed at five airbases within the province. These consist of nine spotter planes responsible for air-traffic control during aerial firefighting, and eight Huey Choppers with a Bambi bucket with a capacity of a thousand litres. There are also four Air-Tractor Bombers that can drop three thousand (3000) litres at a go or in intervals.

WOF has 673 trained firefighters to fight veld and forest fires. The province is also in possession of 10 fire trucks that transport teams and tools to the fire lines and can carry 1500 litres of water. There are also strike unit trucks that also transport ground crews, tools, and 1000 litres of water. There are 16 transport buses and eleven pool bakkies, eleven Aviation Support Vehicles, and 11 Aviation Support Vehicle Drivers.

In support of the aerial resources, there are 19 helitack team crew members (firefighters) who are transported by helicopters to wildfires in areas that are not easily accessible.

“Our resources are ready to assist our partners consisting of Fire Protection Associations, Municipalities, and nature conservation agencies with any fire suppression operations during this fire season. This will ensure properties, lives, and livelihoods are secured,” said WOF Western Cape General Manager Melany Duthie- Surtie.

Source and photo : Working on fire