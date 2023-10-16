World Food Day: Bridging the gap between plenty and poverty

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Every year on the 16th of October, World Food Day serves as a global reminder that access to nourishing food and water is not just a privilege but a fundamental human right. It’s a day to shine a spotlight on the disparities that persist in our world, where millions of people continue to struggle to secure basic sustenance. This year, as we mark World Food Day, we’re compelled to reflect on the ongoing challenges and local initiatives that are making a difference in communities.

In many parts of the world, the promise of proper nutrition and food security remains elusive. However, the stark contrast between plenty and poverty becomes heartbreakingly evident in places like the Cape Flats, where thousands of children grapple with hunger. The region is characterized by rampant unemployment and high crime rates, creating an environment where many young lives are overshadowed by uncertainty.

To bridge this gap, countless dedicated individuals have risen to the occasion. They include those who run aid organizations, non-profit entities, and feeding schemes, all working tirelessly to provide essential meals to the hungry children of the Cape Flats.

The Unsung Heroes

Joanie Fredricks, who oversees a feeding scheme in Tafelsig, emphasizes the importance of communal responsibility in combating hunger.

“There is no problem in feeding the community as long as I have people supporting me. We have to come to a point where we, as a community, take responsibility for our empowerment, “said Fredricks.

Mogamat Mohammed echoes the sentiment of global awareness that World Food Day embodies. “Just as on World Food Day, the feeding scheme also promotes awareness of hunger, especially here in Heinz Park, through consistent social media updates. This is not only to spread awareness but also to attract sponsors to aid the feeding scheme,” he explained. Aligning with World Food Day

When asked how their efforts align with the spirit of World Food Day, Jamiela Davids from Eersteivier shares their impactful initiatives, saying, “We feed close to over 500 people a day in our community and surrounding areas. We were able to provide one of the elderly ladies with a wheelchair, and school clothes for the kids. For the last few years, we have given party packs and stationery to the children in the community. We also host an annual Christmas lunch for the community.”

A Nutritional Perspective

Balanced nutrition is a cornerstone of proper growth and development. Dietitian Carla Lawrence stresses the importance of a diet that includes carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Carbohydrates, she explains, are the primary source of energy throughout the day. Furthermore, the fibre in our diets helps maintain stable blood sugar levels and promotes gut health.

As we commemorate World Food Day, let us remember that many around the world continue to grapple with hunger daily. It is incumbent upon us, as a community, to extend a helping hand to those in need. World Food Day is not just a date on the calendar; it’s a call to action, a reminder that the journey to a world without hunger is one we must collectively embark upon.

