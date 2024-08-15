World Health Organization classifies Mpox as a ‘health emergency’

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared Mpox a global health emergency, marking a significant escalation in the international response to the ongoing outbreak.

This decision follows rise in cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths have been reported to date, far surpassing the total from 2023.

WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus expressed concerns about the rapid spread of the new Mpox strain across the African continent, emphasizing the potential global implications of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, the Department of Health said it has implemented contingency plans to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, National Spokesperson for the Department of Health, Foster Mohale confirmed that South Africa has recorded 24 cases of Mpox, including three fatalities.

However, 19 of the affected individuals have recovered, and only two remain in isolation.

“We are fortunate in South Africa because, despite the global scarcity of treatment, we have secured specific Mpox treatment through the intervention and donation of the World Health Organization’s country office,” Mohale explained.

He noted that while treatments for mild cases can be adapted from those used for other diseases such as chickenpox, the treatment for severe Mpox cases is currently limited and not widely accessible.

Mohale reassured the public that the death rate for Mpox remains low due to the nature of the virus’s transmission and the less severe variant currently circulating.

“The situation is under control in South Africa, but vigilance is still necessary,” he said.

The department has urged anyone experiencing symptoms of Mpox to seek medical attention promptly.

