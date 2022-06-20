Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

World Masters Hockey World Cup coming to Cape-Town

Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais today handed over funding of R500 000 to Western Province Hockey and SA Masters Hockey, in support of the upcoming World Masters Hockey World Cup tournament.

The World Masters Hockey World Cup will take place in Cape Town from 1 – 10 October 2022. The tournament will feature 84 teams from more than 23 nations and will establish Cape Town as a premier destination for Masters Hockey globally. Matches will be played in and around the Western Province Cricket and Hockey Club and Hartleyvale Hockey Stadium, which will be the primary venues for the WMH World Cup.

Spectators and family members will also be allowed onto the sports grounds to watch the matches for free.

Photo supplied


