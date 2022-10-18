World Menopause Day: Breaking the stigma

Share this article

With the 18th October marking World Menopause Day, VOC Content Producer, Moegammad Ayyoob Allies spoke to CEO and founder of a luxury nutricosmetic brand, Toni Carroll, to raise awareness, break the stigma and highlight the support options available for improving health and wellbeing for both men and women during the grueling journey.

Menopause is a natural process of aging, where the ovaries completely stop producing reproductive hormones, and there are no monthly periods for consecutive twelve months.

According to Carroll, there are several myths surrounding the welfare of a woman experiencing menopause but one of the biggest myths is that menopause affects everyone equally.

“Some people might have extremely dry skin while others might have oily skin that may lead to adult acne and even at times pigmentation changes due to hormonal changes in the body, but this does not mean that all people will experience these symptoms,” explained Carroll.

She advised those affected by menopause to watch their eating.

“Collagen is the scaffolding that keeps us standing. Keeps our ligaments strong, our skin firm and that starts to decrease rapidly once you reach over 40,” added Carroll.

Furthermore, Menopause is not just a gender or age issue; it is an organizational issue. It can impact on colleagues both directly or indirectly.

“Men also experience ‘the change of life’ and it is called Andropause and what happens in the male body is that men start to decline in their testosterone. Men also become more anti-social and even grumpy,” giggled Carroll.

On whether a person can expect a certain time they will become menopausal, she said she cannot answer.

“That’s like asking how long a string is! Impossible to answer, all you need to do is be in tune with your body and take it in your stride,” encouraged Carroll.

VOC