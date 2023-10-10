World Mental Health Day: Promoting awareness and support for mental well-being

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

As today marks World Mental Health Day, it is important to highlight the plight of many who struggle with mental health issues daily, sometimes without medical assistance.

This annual event not only highlights the importance of mental health, but also encourages open discussions about it, emphasizing the significance of self-care and seeking help when necessary.

Clinical Psychologist at Netcare Akeso Kenilworth, Mark de la Rey, stressed the fundamental significance of addressing mental health openly and destigmatizing it on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning.

Historically, discussing mental health concerns was often taboo, with individuals fearing judgment or being labeled as weak.

De la Rey highlighted the need to redefine this narrative, recognizing that mental health issues deserve the same attention and care as physical illnesses.

“In essence, everything we do is managed by our brains, so taking care of our mental health is essential,” De la Rey remarked.

He advocated for a preventive approach, where early conversations and awareness can help avoid more severe mental health challenges down the road.

One important aspect of this discussion is the inclusion of men in the conversation about mental health.

De la Rey emphasized that mental health issues affect both men and women equally, debunking the myth that it is predominantly a women’s concern.

He encouraged men not only to seek help when needed but also to openly discuss these matters with their sons.

De la Rey said early detection plays a pivotal role in managing mental health.

“If individuals find themselves consistently struggling to face the day or experiencing unusual irritability or isolation, these could be early warning signs. Similarly, significant changes in behavior, like sudden outbursts, should not be ignored and might indicate underlying mental health issues,” he said.

Treating mental health concerns involves various approaches, including professional treatment with or without medication, seeking support from spiritual leaders or counselors, and opening to anyone willing to listen and offer support. De la Rey emphasized that while some conditions, like bipolar disorder or depression, may not be entirely curable, they can be effectively managed over a person’s lifetime with the right treatment and support.

