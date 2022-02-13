Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

World Radio Day 2022: Theme, Date, History and Significance

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

World Radio Day 2022: World Radio Day is observed every year on February 13 to underline the importance of radio in today’s world.

Radio has been a dominant form of communication to reach the masses in India till day amid the advances in technology. It also continues to be one of the most trusted and accessible media in the world, as per different international reports.

World Radio Day 2022 Theme

The World Radio Day 2022 Theme is ‘ Radio and Trust.’ 

The main theme of the day in 2022 has been divided into three main sub-themes:

Trust in radio journalism
Trust and accessibility
Trust and viability of radio stations

World Radio Day Significance

Radio is one of the most powerful and trustworthy mediums of communication, especially to reach the masses.

It remains the most widely consumed medium at the global level.

Radio stations serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programmes and content.

This unique ability of radio to reach out the widest audience means that it can shape a society’s experience of diversity and be a platform where all voices are heard.

There are a lot of people still trust radio and rely on it for the consumption of news and entertainment purposes.

World Radio Day History

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) member states first proclaimed the World Radio Day in 2011.

The day was later adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day.


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.