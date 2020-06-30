World reacts to China’s national security law for Hong Kong

Share this article

















China’s enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong has drawn statements of deep concern from abroad and a firm defence at home.

Details of the law – which comes in response to last year’s sometimes-violent pro-democracy protests in the city – are due out later on Tuesday.

China says the law is necessary to deal with separatism and foreign interference in the semi-autonomous territory, but critics say it will outlaw dissent and destroy the autonomy promised when Britain handed the territory to Beijing in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” framework.

Here’s a roundup of reactions to the law’s passage.

“It is regrettable that the national security law was enacted despite strong concerns shared among the international society and the people of Hong Kong,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

“It will undermine trust for the principle of ‘one country, two systems.’ ”

“We are deeply concerned by unconfirmed reports that Beijing has passed the national security law. This would be a grave step,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“Once we have seen the full legislation, we will make a further statement.”

“This law risks seriously undermining the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong and having a detrimental effect on the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law,” said European Council President Charles Michel. “We deplore this decision.”

