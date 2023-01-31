Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

World Read Aloud day was created by a non-profit organization LitWorld, and will be celebrated on the 1st February this year. The Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, has encouraged everyone to read aloud to children every day and not just on World Read Aloud day.

According to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport in the Western Cape, the day is dedicated to highlight the value of reading aloud to young children and babies – the idea is to promote healthy cognitive development, tell stories, and foster an early love of reading.

Based on recent report, children who read and who have been read to, perform better in school, have greater concentration, memory, broad vocabularies, and demonstrate stronger comprehension abilities, according to the research. Reading aloud to children and nurturing reading in them are two ways that parents and other adults can support kids on their path to success in the future.

“Reading is a step to a magical journey, where children can travel to many different places without leaving their homes. Reading also equips our children to be successful at school and to reach success in their adult lives. Through our library service, we support children with reading groups and safe spaces where they can get lost in the joy of books. I call on all parents and caregivers to do the same at home,” said Minister Marais.

To ensure that all communities have frequent access to free literature, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport will continue to support libraries across the province.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay