Worldwide coronavirus cases stands at 32.34 million as death toll reaches 983 486

More than 32.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 983 486​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

Countries deaths confirmed cases:

United States 202,911 7,002,288

India 92,290 5,818,570

Brazil 139,808 4,657,702

Russia 20,056 1,136,048

Colombia 24,924 790,823

Peru 31,938 788,930

Mexico 75,439 715,457

Spain 31,118 704,209

Argentina 14,766 678,266

South Africa 16,283 667,049

France 31,512 530,763

Chile 12,469 451,634

United Kingdom 41,902 446,778

Iran 25,015 436,319

Bangladesh 5,072 355,384

Iraq 8,799 337,106

Saudi Arabia 4,599 331,857

Turkey 7,785 309,790

Pakistan 6,444 309,015

Italy 35,781 304,323

Philippines 5,127 296,755

Germany 9,418 281,225

Indonesia 10,346 266,845

Israel 1,335 206,332

Ukraine 3,827 191,671

Canada 9,249 149,094

Ecuador 11,189 137,098

Bolivia 7,765 132,618

Qatar 212 124,650

Romania 4,633 119,683

Dominican Republic 2,076 110,122

Belgium 9,965 108,768

Panama 2,297 108,726

Kazakhstan 1,699 107,590

Netherlands 6,312 103,141

Morocco 1,855 103,119

Egypt 5,822 102,375

Kuwait 592 101,851

Oman 885 95,907

Sweden 5,878 90,289

United Arab Emirates 409 89,540

Guatemala 3,177 87,970

Mainland China 4,634 85,322

Poland 2,392 84,396

Japan 1,550 81,302

Belarus 807 77,057

Honduras 2,250 73,193

Ethiopia 1,148 71,687

Portugal 1,931 71,156

Venezuela 581 70,406