Worldwide coronavirus cases stands at 32.34 million as death toll reaches 983 486

More than 32.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 983 486 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.
Countries deaths confirmed cases:
United States 202,911 7,002,288
India 92,290 5,818,570
Brazil 139,808 4,657,702
Russia 20,056 1,136,048
Colombia 24,924 790,823
Peru 31,938 788,930
Mexico 75,439 715,457
Spain 31,118 704,209
Argentina 14,766 678,266
South Africa 16,283 667,049
France 31,512 530,763
Chile 12,469 451,634
United Kingdom 41,902 446,778
Iran 25,015 436,319
Bangladesh 5,072 355,384
Iraq 8,799 337,106
Saudi Arabia 4,599 331,857
Turkey 7,785 309,790
Pakistan 6,444 309,015
Italy 35,781 304,323
Philippines 5,127 296,755
Germany 9,418 281,225
Indonesia 10,346 266,845
Israel 1,335 206,332
Ukraine 3,827 191,671
Canada 9,249 149,094
Ecuador 11,189 137,098
Bolivia 7,765 132,618
Qatar 212 124,650
Romania 4,633 119,683
Dominican Republic 2,076 110,122
Belgium 9,965 108,768
Panama 2,297 108,726
Kazakhstan 1,699 107,590
Netherlands 6,312 103,141
Morocco 1,855 103,119
Egypt 5,822 102,375
Kuwait 592 101,851
Oman 885 95,907
Sweden 5,878 90,289
United Arab Emirates 409 89,540
Guatemala 3,177 87,970
Mainland China 4,634 85,322
Poland 2,392 84,396
Japan 1,550 81,302
Belarus 807 77,057
Honduras 2,250 73,193
Ethiopia 1,148 71,687
Portugal 1,931 71,156
Venezuela 581 70,406