WP confirm management team for new season

Six Gun Grill Western Province have today confirmed head coach Salieg Nackerdien’s management team that will lead the squad into the 2022/2023 season.

Former Western Province and Cape Cobras bowler Rory Kleinveldt has been appointed as the bowling coach, whilst Dieter Swanepoel, who has previously worked at WPCA, both for the Cape Cobras and WP semi-professional team, has been appointed as the new strength and conditioning coach. He re-joins the men in blue after a stint with the Momentum Multiply Titans last season.

Renowned physiotherapist Shane Jabaar continues in his capacity as team physio, whilst Romano Ramoo continues as the video analyst for coach Nackerdien and the players. Israar Roman completes the management team as the team and logistics coordinator.

WP CEO Michael Canterbury: “With over 800 wickets in all formats of the game, and 18 years of professional cricket at Western Province and Cape Cobras, along with his county and international career, I’m delighted to have a WP Cricket legend like Rory Kleinveldt taking the next step in his career as a coach. We also welcome back Dieter Swanepoel to Western Province, after some time up North. Salieg and the rest of the team are hard at work preparing for the upcoming season and we wish them everything of the best.”

Six Gun Grill Western Province Men’s Team Management:

Head Coach: Salieg Nackerdien

Bowling Coach: Rory Kleinveldt

Physiotherapist: Shane Jabaar

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Dieter Swanepoel

Video Analyst: Romano Ramoo

Team and Logistics Coordinator: Israar Roman

