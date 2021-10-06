WPCA Veterans league was launched

Share this article

















The WP Cricket Association Veterans league was launched tonight with the dates, fixtures and venues being confirmed.

The league has grown to 14 teams. Victoria Cricket Club, United Cricket Club, Hanover Park Cricket Club and the Northern Knights (Durbanville Cricket Club and Brackenfell Cricket Club combination) are the new additions.

Group A

Cape Town Cricket Club

Claremont Cricket Club

Fish Hoek Cricket Club

Primrose Cricket Club

St Augustine Cricket Club

Hanover Park Cricket Club

Victoria Cricket Club

Group B

Green Point Cricket Club

Montrose Cricket Club

Pinelands Cricket Club

Rondebosch Cricket Club

Western Province Cricket Club

United Cricket Club

Northern Knights

The first set of matches takes place on the 13th October.

