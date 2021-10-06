WPCA Veterans league was launched

The WP Cricket Association Veterans league was launched tonight with the dates, fixtures and venues being confirmed.
The league has grown to 14 teams. Victoria Cricket Club, United Cricket Club, Hanover Park Cricket Club and the Northern Knights (Durbanville Cricket Club and Brackenfell Cricket Club combination) are the new additions.
Group A
Cape Town Cricket Club
Claremont Cricket Club
Fish Hoek Cricket Club
Primrose Cricket Club
St Augustine Cricket Club
Hanover Park Cricket Club
Victoria Cricket Club
Group B
Green Point Cricket Club
Montrose Cricket Club
Pinelands Cricket Club
Rondebosch Cricket Club
Western Province Cricket Club
United Cricket Club
Northern Knights
The first set of matches takes place on the 13th October.
Photo supplied