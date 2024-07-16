Wynberg Residents appeal for aid after devastating storm

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Gale force winds tore the roofs off several homes in Wynberg on Wednesday (10 July 2024), leaving rubble, electric wires, and zinc sheets strewn across the streets.

Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Sonica Lategan confirmed that crews from the Constantia Fire Department responded to the incident and found four houses affected at the corner of Sussex and Bute Roads.

Meanwhile, dozens of residents have been left devastated, and the community is now appealing for help as they work to recover from this disaster.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Aeysha Wyngaard, daughter of one of the affected residents, Mansoer Wyngaard (59), said her parents’ home has been destroyed and everything needs to be replaced.

“My mom described hearing a loud bang and the lights went out. When they switched on the lights, they noticed that the chimney in the kitchen had fallen in.”

She added, “Neighbours came to knock on their door to say that roof had blown away, and when they went outside, they saw the aftermath. It was quite dangerous, with parts of the roof sheets scattered across different roads and the backyard of our neighbours.”

Unfortunately, the Wyngaard family’s home was not insured.

“We’re still in need of funds to fix the damages,” Aeysha explained.

“The entire home is currently unlivable. We are awaiting the approval of inspectors to get quotes, and then we’ll be able to know how much the cost will be.”

Despite the dire situation, she expressed gratitude for the community’s support.

“It’s really been incredible and heartwarming seeing people reach out, wanting to help.”

Those wishing to assist can donate to the following account:

– Bank: Capitec

– Account Holder: M Wyngaard

– Account Number: 1541928030

– Reference: Roof Sadaqah

For more information, contact 0620286947. Donations can also be dropped off at 8 Petrea Street, Ferness Estate, Ottery.

VOC News

Photos: Supplied