Yemen Houthis threaten to strike sites in Saudi Arabia if it joins US aggression

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have threatened to strike prominent sites and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia if it assists Western nations in their strikes against the militia, publishing drone footage of the sensitive locations.

In a video released on Monday, titled ‘Just try it’, the Houthis’ media department displayed images and drone footage – along with coordinates – of sites such as Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport, and Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport, as well as ports in Ras Tanura, Jizan and Jeddah.

The video included a background speech by Houthi leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, in which he stated that “Americans sent us messages that it will push the Saudi regime into aggressive steps, and American visits to Saudi Arabia took place for that purpose”. Addressing the Kingdom directly, it said “America is trying to entangle you, and if you want that, just try it. If you want good for yourselves, stability for your country and your economy, stop your conspiracies against our country.”

The Houthi leader added that “If the American succeeds in entangling you, it is a terrible stupidity and great failure, and it is our natural right to confront any aggressive steps.”

He also condemned Yemen’s Central Bank – based in the Yemeni port city of Aden which is outside Houthi control – for deciding to give banks in the country 60 days to transfer their headquarters to Aden and away from Houthi-controlled areas, at the risk of facing anti-terrorism and money laundering sanctions.

“The pressure to transfer banks from Sana’a is a crazy and stupid step, and no one in the world thinks this way”, Al-Houthi said. “America knows the negative impact of transferring banks on the living reality of the Yemeni people, their currency and prices in the country”. The Iran-backed militia leader warned that “We have directed advice and warnings through all intermediaries for the Saudis to back down from this foolish step, but they are still procrastinating.”

Source: Middle East Monitor