Yet another blow to the DA: Brett Herron resigns

Mayoral Committee member for Transport and Urban Development, Brett Herron, has on Thursday resigned as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), with immediate effect.

Herron announced his resignation at the Salt River Market on Thursday afternoon, where he was set to address the blocking of the disposal of the Woodstock site for affordable inner-city housing.

Herron’s resignation comes a day after former mayor, Patricia de Lille, resigned from her mayoral position and as a member of the DA. Herron stated that he expects the DA to use the Bowmans report to justify his resignation.

“I expect that the DA will use this (Bowmans report) to justify my resignation from the party but I assure you that it was I who asked for the investigation and I deny any wrongdoing or any allegation of corruption.”

Herron’s resignation followed that of eight other DA councillors, in late October.

Herron said that he was tired of making empty promises to the community.

“I would have to resign as I could not with any credibility continue to meet with any communities and promise that we were doing everything we can to assist them,” he said.

“I cannot in good conscience continue to serve the people of this country. It is now proven to me and clear for all to see that the DA has no desire to or urgency to tackle critical problems like housing,” Herron said.

In a statement released on Thursday, Herron said that the DA had abandoned its own objectives of freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity.

“Their actions show that this is mere lip service and window dressing.”

“They have broken their election promises by rejecting their 2016 manifesto. This is no longer the party of principle and due process that I joined.”

Herron stated that the blocking of the housing project was the final straw for him.

“A cabal of white DA councillors blocked the project. Over the past few weeks I had been hearing that the ward councillor, Dave Bryant, was lobbying for the project to be blocked.”

“This cabal scripted a note and, not being brave enough to openly voice their objections, they selected a compliant coloured DA councillor, Angus McKenzie, to do their bidding in the Council meeting.”

Herron said that the DA would never be the governing party of South Africa.

“To be elected to govern this country requires leadership and vision. The DA does not have this calibre of leaders in their midst or in their VIP lounge.”

Herron has left the DA and the City of Cape Town speechless.

By: Zaahidah Meyer

Share this article









12 Shares

Comments

comments