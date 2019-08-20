You can now go to jail for lying on your CV

Share this article

















A new act signed off by President Ramaphosa this month will ensure that those looking for a job are completely honest about their qualifications or they will face serious consequences.

The National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act aims to prevent South Africans from lying about their qualifications on their CVs by allowing the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) to setup and establish separate registers for professionally misrepresented qualifications, designations and fraudulent qualifications.

Effectively these new registers will allow for fraudsters to be named and shamed in an effort to ensure they are unable to commit such deceitful actions ever again. A record will be kept of those who have lied on their CVs and employers will be able to verify the listed qualifications of potential employees more easily with the help of SAQA.

Harsh consequences will also be introduced with the new act including hefty fines and even imprisonment, those convicted could spend up to five years in jail.

This particular bill has been in the works for a number of years and could bring about significant changes in the workplaces of many locals and ensure that both companies and those applying to work at companies take provided CV information more seriously.

Picture: Pixabay

(Source: capetownetc)

Share this article

















Comments

comments