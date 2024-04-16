Youth in Garden Route get film postproduction training

Share this article

With the film industry booming in the Garden Route region of the Western Cape, youth from previously disadvantaged backgrounds are being trained in all facets of the industry to allow them a foot in the door. The first phase of this skills development programme specialises in video editing and was created to expedite the up skilling of the 15 individuals.

With a need for post-production skills in this region, the National Film and Video Foundation, supported by the Department of Arts and Culture, stepped in to help fill that gap.

Each year, a host of international productions are filmed on the Garden Route shores. Postproduction, in particular, is done overseas.

This project aims to teach these skills so that the editing process can stay in the country and provide vital jobs for those in the industry.

“There’s so many productions coming in and what we found is that even though there’s a lot of skills transfer taking place in the production side of things, when it comes to postproduction we’re lagging behind. So, we developed this course to start addressing that gap and to get more people through the tunnel so that we can get people into the postproduction field as well,” says Project Manager Petri Kleynhans.

For those on the course, their creative side is being explored and they see a future for themselves in the industry.

“Definitely I’m loving it, because it’s always something I’ve had a passion for. I love creating, storytelling, putting things together and seeing how it comes together and how it unfolds,” says student Reafon Gates.

Another student Faith Mdluli says; “Working behind the scenes is very interesting and I’ve learned to colour grade, I’ve learned to cut, I’ve learned to use the software, Da Vinci, I didn’t even know there’s a lot of different software. After you’re done with the project and see your work, you’re proud of yourself.”

The students are being mentored, trained and exposed to all stages of postproduction. It is structured in a way that places a large emphasis on practical, on-the-job training, supplemented by theory and skills transfer.

“In my opinion there is a great need for the skill especially in the Garden Route, there is a lack of editors as well as being an editor, your job is mostly of a freelance nature. It is difficult for you to get into studios, production companies etc but the greater need is to get hands on mentorship,” says facilitator Carlyle Lodewyk.

Phase two of the project will afford the students the opportunity to work as interns or junior editors on productions. They will be registered on the database of the Garden Route Film Commission so that they can use their skills.

