Youth Indaba empowering youth of Prince Albert

The Western Cape’s minister of social development, Sharna Fernandez, attended a Youth Indaba organized by the Prince Albert Community Trust on January 28, 2023, together with numerous young people from Prince Albert, Leeu Gamka, and Klaarstroom (PACT).

PACT is a Non-Profit Organization (NPO) that offers services in the Prince Albert Municipality to elevate, empower, and transform communities. Its three main focuses are youth and skill development, health and well-being, and education.

The goal of the Youth Indaba was to teach participants about the employment prospects that would result from the inaugural Journey to Jazz Festival, which will be held in Prince Albert from May 3–7, 2023. Additionally, professionals in the performing arts, cinematography, photography, and event management shared their skills with the youngsters during the Indaba.

Prince Albert Mayor Linda Jaquet said: “This is an opportunity for young people to learn valuable skills in the lead up to, during, and after the festival. My dream is that Prince Albert will be the festival capital of the Central Karoo, and these skills will be used all the time.”

Minister Fernandez addressed the youth and talked about her recent visit to the Kannaland Municipality and her experiences there. Here, Minister Fernandez accompanied social workers from the Western Cape Department of Social Development on client site visits. She seen firsthand the enormous problems that communities, particularly young people, face, such as a lack of employment prospects and abuse and substance use disorders.

“When I was in Kannaland, I met a young woman who has had nearly every obstacle thrown at her from an early age. She’d just found out she’s been accepted into the university of her choice, and she was so excited about what this meant for her future. She told me she wants to be successful, not just for herself, but for her family and the rural community she lives in. Her story filled me with so much hope, and I want to encourage you as young people to keep hope alive, no matter your circumstances. Embrace opportunities like this Youth Indaba, because you are the drivers of change, you are the future of this country,” said Minister Fernandez.

Source: Western Cape Government