Youth must grab employment opportunities created for them: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the youth to make the most of employment or empowerment opportunities created for them.

He was speaking during a meeting with young people in Belhar in Cape Town.

The event is part of the National Youth Development Agency’s third year anniversary of the Presidential Employment Stimulus and Youth Employment Intervention.

According to the Presidency, this flagship programme has generated more than 1.8 million job opportunities.

The aim is to take young people from learning to earning money.

Ramaphosa urged youngsters to get involved in their own empowerment.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa says government will not be able to solve the youth unemployment problem by itself.

Ramaphosa called on the private sector to assist government to create more opportunities for employment or empowerment.

Source: SABC News