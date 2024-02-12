Youth react differently to Ramaphosa’s Tintswalo analogy in SONA

Share this article

The Tintswalo analogy used by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) has drawn mixed reactions from young people. Some say it resonates with them because they have benefited from government projects. Others say Ramaphosa is out of touch with reality.

The story of Tintswalo is about a woman born at the dawn of democracy whose life is a symbol of a transformed South Africa.

It was meant to inspire young people.

Managing director of Lehumo Investments, Maudi Lentsoane is among those who can relate to the Tinswalo analogy.

“I think the story of Tintswalo is a factual one. I could easily say I’m a Tintswalo personally, having come from a village, with no opportunities whatsoever, having used the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for my tertiary education.”

“I’m a beneficiary of that and there are many within my class that benefited but the story of Tintswalo is a fact and we cannot deny that. But I think what the President tries to do is to paint a realistic picture,” adds Lentsoane.

Source: SABC News