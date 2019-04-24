Youth seek solutions on unemployment ahead of elections

When South Africa goes to the polls on May 8, almost 8 million people between the ages of 15 and 34 will be neither working nor in any form of training or educational programme. Many will be among the nearly 150 young people who have joined the unemployed masses every single day since 2008, and most of them will be eligible to vote.

South Africa’s unemployment rate is high for both youth and adults; however, the unemployment rate among young people aged 15–34 was 38,2% last year, implying that more than one in every three young people in the labour force did not have a job in the first quarter of 2018.

During a walk about in various areas, youngsters said finding a job was extremely difficult as they don’t meet the requirements companies demand.

“It is hard to connect with the right people. We struggle to even find a decent job because everyone is looking for people with experience but how are we supposed to have this experience when we spent twelve years at school, three to four years at Universities or colleges and if that is not bad enough, those who have some form of experience don’t qualify because most companies look for five to ten years of working experience,” said Kyle Coetzee.

“The problem in many cases is not finding a good job, it is knowing how to work with the little money being offered to us,” Adrian Rosendal said.

“The problem in our community is that no one wants to start at the bottom. We all aim for the high-ranking jobs and refuse sweeping the streets as a form of decent income,” Rosendal stressed.

Community activist Yushrah Adams said the greatest challenge in her community is the inability to market themselves. She said she has witnessed how youngsters would find vacancies online or in newspapers but because they don’t know how to market themselves, they never get employed.

“Our children don’t know how to sell themselves; they lack the basic skills and we can’t really blame them as this is not something that they were taught at school. It is government’s responsibility to introduce a skills development plan to sit them down and do a work shop with them to help them identify what they are doing wrong,” she said.

Meanwhile community activist Joanie Fredericks said her community has seen some relief from the unemployment crisis, however this was only a short-term plan introduced by local government.

“Last year they [local government]created job opportunities for our youth but it was only for a period of six months. We need a long-term plan to alleviate unemployment because it is due to unemployment that we experience social ills such as crime and gangsterism,” she said.

Share this article









Comments

comments