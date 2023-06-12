Zandile Khumalo back in court

Share this article

Zandile Khumalo, a state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, will return to the stand on Monday when the case resumes in Pretoria’s High Court on Monday.

She is the sister of Kelly Khumalo, Meyiwa’s girlfriend and she was among the people who were present when Meyiwa was shot and killed at her home in Vosloorus, East of Johannesburg, in October 2014.

During her testimony last month, Zandile re-lived the day the intruders entered her home resulting in Meyiwa being shot.

She explained how they put Meyiwa into the car and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead.

Five people are currently on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

Source: SABC News