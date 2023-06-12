Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Zandile Khumalo back in court

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Zandile Khumalo, a state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, will return to the stand on Monday when the case resumes in Pretoria’s High Court on Monday.

She is the sister of Kelly Khumalo, Meyiwa’s girlfriend and she was among the people who were present when Meyiwa was shot and killed at her home in Vosloorus, East of Johannesburg, in October 2014.

During her testimony last month, Zandile re-lived the day the intruders entered her home resulting in Meyiwa being shot.

She explained how they put Meyiwa into the car and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead.

Five people are currently on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.