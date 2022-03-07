Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Zero Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours, perhaps due to reporting backlog

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

No Covid-19 deaths have been reported in SA in the past 24 to 48 hours.

But the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday night that due to “the ongoing audit exercise by the national health department there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported”.

“Today, the department reports 0 deaths, as well as 0 deaths occurring in the past 24—48 hours. Total fatalities remain unchanged at 99,543 to date.”

According to the NICD, 1,147 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, which represents a 6.1% positivity rate.

The majority of the cases are from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

There has been an increase of six hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.