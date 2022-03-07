Zero Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours, perhaps due to reporting backlog

Share this article

No Covid-19 deaths have been reported in SA in the past 24 to 48 hours.

But the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday night that due to “the ongoing audit exercise by the national health department there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported”.

“Today, the department reports 0 deaths, as well as 0 deaths occurring in the past 24—48 hours. Total fatalities remain unchanged at 99,543 to date.”

According to the NICD, 1,147 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, which represents a 6.1% positivity rate.

The majority of the cases are from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

There has been an increase of six hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Source: TimesLIVE