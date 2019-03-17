Zille not part of DA’s election list

The DA says Helen Zille is not part of its election list as this is her last term as Premier of the Western Cape.

The party has released its list for public scrutiny ahead of the May 8 elections.

DA Communications Director Mabine Seabe says they have full confidence in the integrity and capability of each candidate on the list.

He adds that the list exemplifies the diversity of South Africa.

“Our lists fully show that the DA is the only party that embodies building one SA for all as well as the rich diversity of our country. Premier Helen Zille does not appear on any of our lists, this is her final term as premier of the Western Cape and we wish her all the best going forward.”

Meanwhile, DA provincial leader and premier candidate in Limpopo Jacques Smalle, says if they are voted into power, they will create a country where all people will have the same opportunities and services.

Smalle has addressed party supporters at the launch of the party’s provincial plan of action ahead of the elections.

The party launched its provincial manifesto in Louis Trichardt in the Makhado local municipality.

Smalle says, “We will also stand up for the Venda community who have been left behind, their pension have not yet been paid to them. The DA will set up to create a country and provinces where all people regardless of race are equal and have access to the same opportunities and services, a country that belong to all of us – One South Africa for all.”

DA supporters say they expect their party to perform well.

“Of course we gonna do a lot of damages for the ANC definitely, that is the goal. We are going to do well in this election especially if you’ve seen corruption that has been done by the ANC and we believe that we are going to take ANC representatives out of this province. DA is going to rule this country.”

