Zimbabwe: ‘Israel police must unconditionally withdraw from Al-Aqsa Mosque’

The Zimbabwean government has condemned the Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and called on Israeli police to unconditionally withdraw its forces from the Muslim holy site.

In a statement reported by Wafa News Agency on Friday, the Zimbabwean Foreign Ministry described the Israeli aggression against worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque as a “flagrant violation”.

At the same time, Zimbabwe called on the Israeli occupation government to stop all its unilateral actions.

It also called on Israel to respect the historical status quo at the holy site, naming it the third holiest place for Muslims after Mecca and Medina.

The statement called for Israel to be held responsible as an occupying power for the escalation of the situation in the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, it reiterated the need for maximum and unconditional protection for the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, including guaranteeing freedom of worship.

Source: Middle East Monitor