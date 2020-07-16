Zindzi Mandela tested positive for the coronavirus, family awaiting autopsy report

Share this article

















Zindzi Mandela tested positive for the coronavirus on the day that she died. The youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, died on Monday morning in a Johannesburg hospital.

Her son, Zondwa Mandela said in an interview with the SABC that she will be laid to rest on Friday at 7 o’clock in the morning. He confirmed that she did test positive for the virus shortly before her death.

“There’s been a complete and full autopsy done on her passing, but obviously, such reports take time to come out. But there were other tests that were conducted and my mother did in fact test positive for COVID-19 on the day of her passing although this doesn’t, therefore, mean that she died of COVID-19 related complications, but simply that she tested positive for it.”

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments