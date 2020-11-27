Zondo to lay criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for outing Mr X

Share this article

















The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, announced on Friday that a criminal complaint against former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni would be lodged for revealing the identity of a witness.

Zondo had earlier instructed that the person’s identity should not be made public and he was thus referred to as “Mr X”.

He said he took the decision after reviewing Myeni’s affidavit explaining her conduct when she identified Mr X at the commission recently.

Zondo said the police would investigate whether Myeni had been in contravention of Section 5 of the Commissions Act or regulation 9 of the inquiry’s regulations.

“That process will be taken forward urgently,” Zondo said.

Testifying at the commission on 5 November, Myeni revealed the identity of Mr X, the witness who alleged before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that she had instructed him to transfer R1 million into the account of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation.

The commission continues on Friday with testimony from city of Johannesburg mayor, Geoff Makhubo.

Mr X testified at the commission earlier this year about various payments that were made into his business account, including three payments from Premier Attraction 1016 CC – a company Myeni’s son, Thalente, was a partner in.

Premier Attraction had made three payments into Mr X’s business account, including one that was done on 11 December 2015 and amounted to R1,150,000, the commission heard.

Mr X said this was followed by an instruction from the former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson to transfer R1 million into the account of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

During her testimony earlier this month, Myeni questioned why Mr X’s identity was being hidden and went to claim that he was a relative before blurting out his name.

