Zulu maidens excited to take part in Heritage Day celebrations

Share this article

A group of Zulu maidens from KwaMashu in Durban say they are excited to be part of the Heritage Day celebrations at the Princess Magogo Stadium today.

Such groups of maidens are best known for their participation in the annual Reed Dance and the values of purity they espouse.

According to the maidens’ minder, Thandi Mvelase, during the year, groups of girls meet to share ideas with each other maiden at camps.

She says her group, called Abaqaphi, is excited about the chance to share their heritage with other cultural groups today: “Share their cultural beings with other countries so that we know each other [and] so that we are united. We share whatever we know because we are from the same planet – planet Earth.”

Meanwhile, eThekwini Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni says Durban boasts different ethnic groups that can learn from each other’s cultures and heritage.

“Today’s day means that we are celebrating our diversity. We are also given an opportunity to learn about different cultures. It is also very paramount for us to always look at other tribes because, in eThekwini in particular, we are one of the diverse cities where we also need to learn about these things.”

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to address the national heritage event.

Source: SABC News