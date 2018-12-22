Zuma ‘meant every word’ when he told his ‘haters’ he was going nowhere

Former President Jacob Zuma has taken to Twitter to remind his “haters” that he’s going nowhere.

The former president retweeted a video post that made reference to his participation in the chess games at the Jacob Zuma Foundation annual chess open tournament.

The video, posted under the hashtag #ZumaChess, was captioned: “I’ll be around to make my haters frustrated for a long time-Former President @PresJGZuma.”

Later, Zuma added a cheeky retweet that said: “I meant every word…”

The tweet comes just a day after it was reported that the former president might return to Parliament in 2019.

On Thursday, Business Day reported that Zuma was expected to return to politics after he was nominated on the list of those who would be heading to Parliament after the 2019 elections. According to the report, Zuma’s name was 74th on a list of 833 party members various provinces nominated for a seat in Parliament.

The publication reported that it was unclear whether Zuma would accept the nomination.

But the retweet has probably left many wondering.

Just a week ago the former president joined Twitter and he has been engaging with users through his various comments.

Share this article











Comments

comments