Zuma supporters expected to march ahead of his court appearance

Hundreds of supporters of former President Jacob Zuma are expected to march ahead of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case that gets underway in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

Zuma is facing 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering in connection with the controversial multi million-rand arms deal in the late 1990s.

The march is expected to start at Dales Park to Freedom Park opposite the court where Zuma’s supporters will camp for the whole day while proceedings continue inside the court.

The march is expected to be attended by various religious leaders. It will start with a prayer, calling for the court to rule in favour of Zuma.

During previous court appearances, Zuma’s supporters usually started showing their support by conducting a night vigil, however, this time around this did not happen.

A number of metro police and SAPS officers have been deployed to monitor the march and the situation inside and outside court.

(Source: SABC News)

