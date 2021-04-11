Zuma to campaign for the ANC for the upcoming local government elections: Paul Mashatile

Share this article

















ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile has revealed that former President Jacob Zuma will be campaigning for the ANC for the upcoming local government elections.

Local government elections will take place between August and November this year despite calls from the EFF and some sections of the ANC for the municipal polls to be postponed.

Adjustments will be made as to how the elections are conducted, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mashatile was commenting on the meeting Zuma had last week with the top six officials of the party following his decision not to participate in the State Capture Commission.

Zuma’s decision is in defiance of a Constitutional Court order that he obey a summons from the Commission.

Leaked excerpts of the meeting have been doing the rounds on social media with Mashatile slamming the source as ill-disciplined.

“We engaged frankly and I think that it was good that we speak to each other in a frank manner and at the end of that meeting we concluded it very well that we will continue to work together and address some of the concerns that both sides have raised. It was not a bad meeting. Yes, the issues discussed were serious but that is what the leadership does when there are challenges, you meet, you engage, at the end of the day you find a way forward and that is what we did.”

Source: SABC News