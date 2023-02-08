Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Zuma vs Ramaphosa heads to the ConCourt

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The JGZ Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has turned to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the judgment which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa obtain an interim interdict in January.

A full bench of the High Court in Johannesburg granted the interdict pending the outcome of Ramaphosa’s challenge to the private prosecution bid against him scheduled to be heard in May.

Zuma launched the private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa for allegedly contravening the National Prosecuting Authority Act on the alleged disclosure of his medical records.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.