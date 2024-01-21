Zuma will be the face of MK party ahead of 2024 polls: Khanyile

Share this article

One of the leaders of the uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party, Bonginkosi Khanyile, has told supporters that the former president Jacob Zuma will be the face of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Last month, Zuma endorsed the party and said that he would vote for it.

He said he would not be available to campaign for the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC has not yet specified what action, if any, it will take against Zuma.

Khanyile addressed supporters at a rally in Malamulele, Limpopo on Saturday.

He says, “MK is going to be on the ballot, President Zuma is going to be on the ballot…no one can stop the will of the people, if the IEC wants to run credible elections and respectable elections, they must not stop President Zuma because this thuggery method they are trying to employ to save Ramaphosa is not going to help them.”

Photo: SABC News