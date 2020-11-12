Zuma’s lawyers blast Zondo Commission secretary

Share this article

















Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team is accusing the secretary of the Zondo Commission of being arrogant.

Professor Itumeleng Mosala wrote a letter to Zuma’s lawyers.

He wants clarity whether the former president intends to appear before the Zondo Commission next Monday.

But Zuma’s lawyers were not pleased.

They’ve accused Mosala of being arrogant and condescending.

Last month, Zuma called for commission chairperson Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.

He accused Zondo of being biased towards him.

Source: ENCA