Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Zuma’s lawyers blast Zondo Commission secretary

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team is accusing the secretary of the Zondo Commission of being arrogant.

Professor Itumeleng Mosala wrote a letter to Zuma’s lawyers.

He wants clarity whether the former president intends to appear before the Zondo Commission next Monday.

But Zuma’s lawyers were not pleased.

They’ve accused Mosala of being arrogant and condescending.

Last month, Zuma called for commission chairperson Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.

He accused Zondo of being biased towards him.

Source: ENCA


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Copyright © 2020 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.