Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Devastating fire in Strandfontein claims two lives

Local, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

By Ragheema Mclean

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that two people died in a devastating fire in Strandfontein, Mitchells Plain early Monday morning, 22 July.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse reported that a double-storey dwelling caught alight, and authorities were notified in the early hours of the morning.

Carelse stated that two other people sustained burn wounds.

“Two adults, a man and a woman, were treated for smoke inhalation. Tragically, a woman and a young girl sustained fatal burn wounds,” he added.

“A building inspector was requested as the formal house sustained substantial structural damages. The cause is yet to be determined, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.