MJC reassesses its fatwa, amid widespread criticism

VOC News has learnt that the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has revised its fatwa on the opening of masajid in Cape Town. According to sources inside the MJC, Jumuah will be suspended for 4 weeks. However, masajid can remain open for the five daily prayers. The decision was revised after considering new information and after consulting with senior health experts.

This comes after the president’s announcement on Sunday night that all gatherings of more than 100 people are now prohibited. The MJCs decision comes amid growing public pressure to reassess its stance due to the concern around the spread of COVID19. South Africa currently has 62 confirmed coronavirus cases.

In a five-page statement issued on Monday, the MJC said that mosques should not be completely closed. Jumuah should continue and only 100 people will be allowed to attend. The weekly sermon will be suspended and basic protocols will be reduced to 10-15 minutes.

In its fatwa, the ulema body that advised community members hoping to attend Jumuah should submit their names to mosques and a list will be drawn up by the mosque committee of that particular mosque to avoid confusion.

Mussalies were also encouraged to: bring their own salaah mats, perform ablution and perform only obligatory prayers in the mosque. Mosques also need to ensure facilities are regularly disinfected and cloth towels are replaced by paper towels. Mosque committees have been advised to identify suitable spaces (eg. classrooms, empty areas, parking lots) for Jumu’ah to be performed. Read the original full statement below:

However, social media users have come out in their numbers to share their stance on the decision taken by the MJC, with many people criticising the fatwa. The majority of onliners felt the ulema body was not taking the rapid spread of coronavirus seriously enough.

Waheeb Kharva said:

“Allah did not make this deen difficult nor does he place burdens which we cannot bare, why does the MJC force the issue of Jumuah being held is there is a pandemic in the westerncape and high risk of infection? Why try and look for a solution when there is a chance of the community to get infected whether its 15min – 20min you are at risk? May the almighty keep this desease away inshaallah and may it quickly pass for Allah knows best”

Najeeb Samodien said:

“I implore the MJC to reconsider the allowing 100 people to attend Jumuah. Please consider the opinion and advice of the the specialists in the field. It’s like saying some can eat while the others must watch. That’s a crazy situation. Can you imagine the dissatisfaction among those who are refused attendance and the possibly for potential chaos and division among the Ummah. Set one standard for everyone. Either the Masajids are closed or it must be done on a rotational basis as circumstances and conditions on the ground will allow.”

Umer Jacobs said:

“There are too many ulemaa commenting here it seems, I’m sure no one would take their car to the dentist to fix but when it comes to matters of deen then everyone knows better than the ulemaa”

Sahil Ebrahim:

“Ok not in agreement with this. Alhamdulillah we are blessed with so many masajid in Cape Town which are always full for Jumuah. Whilst it is sad, its a necessary precaution to close in my opinion as MANY other Muslim organizations have taken across the globe. I’m sure it was not an easy decision to make and I must respectfully disagree with this based on the health risk together with what other countries have done.”

Ridaa Manie:

“It appears the MJC is afraid the community will lose their muslimness if they don’t attend mosque or congregational prayers .. that to them appears to be more important than the preservation of life…. Epic fail to them… and who said the Cape Epic was cancelled”

Haadiyah Roomaney Soeker:

“With all due respect it’s sad to see that the point was completely missed by our respected leaders. Islam is a preventative religion. It is not the length of the Jumuah or the amount of people who attend that matters. It takes one infected person, one minute to cough/sneeze and infect another. Many people won’t even know until it’s too late that they are carriers of the virus.”

Fuad Jacobs:

“What a poor and uninformative message from the ANC/MJC”

Abdullah Sonday:

“Complaining about the MJC’s fatwah, yet they are quiet and calm with regards to hundreds of co-workers entering the building on a daily. Ya baas nee baas, ma vergiet van die regte baas.”

Majdie Salie:

“My problem is what if one of the 100 have corona? Then what? The mjc are not being practical in their so called fatwa,around the western world people have cancelled jumah and they have no problem in doing so,saving a life is much more important then winning points. I’m so fed up with the mjc dictating to mosques committees as if they pay the salaries of the imamat or the maintenance of the masjid. Not a cent but they want to be the so called leadership.

Meanwhile, the MJC’s deputy president Maulana Abdul Khaliq Allie said the MJC supported the president’s decision to enforce stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We are living in a desperate and crisis time and our position that we need to take and must take must be one that is in consideration not only for the Muslim community but for all South Africans,” said Maulana Allie.

VOC

