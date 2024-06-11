WCED urges parents to confirm grade 8 placements

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Parents who have been offered a place at a school for Grade 8 learners for the 2025 academic year must confirm their choice of school by 14 June 2024. If they do not confirm by this date, their highest-ranked choice will be automatically confirmed.

Western Cape Department of Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond provided more details on this matter during an interview on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday.

“We had about 30,000 places that would become available once parents confirmed their placements because many learners received more than one successful application. We are focusing on getting these confirmations by the Friday deadline, which will free up remaining spaces for unplaced learners,” said Hammond.

Hammond explained the current status of parents who have not yet received placements for their children. “At this stage, we are waiting for updated figures on how many learners still need to be placed. We believe we can fill those spaces, but it is not just about the numbers. It also depends on the areas where learners applied and the demand in those areas,” she said.

“This is where our planning comes into effect. We will analyse the numbers once we have the auto confirmations and encourage schools to contact parents on waiting lists as soon as possible. This should help address the demand.”

She also noted that school holidays are starting on Friday, leading to three weeks with limited communication from schools. “Activity will resume once schools reopen. By then, all the auto confirmations will have taken place, giving the WCED and schools clarity on available spaces,” Hammond added.

Hammond highlighted the success of the WCED’s Rapid School Build programme, despite budget cuts.

“Our programme has been doing so well that we received additional funding of R2.1 billion from the National Treasury for infrastructure. This boost in confidence is significant, as we are only the second department in the country to receive such funding due to the programme’s success. Currently, we have about five schools being built, and we are awaiting further details on how many more schools or classrooms will be added in high-demand areas for next year,” she said.

Parents who have been offered a place at a school for Grade 8 learners for the 2025 academic year must confirm their choice of school by 14 June 2024. If they do not confirm by this date, their highest-ranked choice will be automatically confirmed.

Western Cape Department of Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond provided more details on this matter during an interview on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday.

“We had about 30,000 places that would become available once parents confirmed their placements because many learners received more than one successful application. We are focusing on getting these confirmations by the Friday deadline, which will free up remaining spaces for unplaced learners,” said Hammond.

Hammond explained the current status of parents who have not yet received placements for their children. “At this stage, we are waiting for updated figures on how many learners still need to be placed. We believe we can fill those spaces, but it is not just about the numbers. It also depends on the areas where learners applied and the demand in those areas,” she said.

“This is where our planning comes into effect. We will analyse the numbers once we have the auto confirmations and encourage schools to contact parents on waiting lists as soon as possible. This should help address the demand.”

She also noted that school holidays are starting on Friday, leading to three weeks with limited communication from schools. “Activity will resume once schools reopen. By then, all the auto confirmations will have taken place, giving the WCED and schools clarity on available spaces,” Hammond added.

Hammond highlighted the success of the WCED’s Rapid School Build programme, despite budget cuts.

“Our programme has been doing so well that we received additional funding of R2.1 billion from the National Treasury for infrastructure. This boost in confidence is significant, as we are only the second department in the country to receive such funding due to the programme’s success. Currently, we have about five schools being built, and we are awaiting further details on how many more schools or classrooms will be added in high-demand areas for next year,” she said.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay