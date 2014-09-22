Voice of the Cape

New Shows

Journey to Greatness

Presenter Imtiyaaz Hendricks
Schedule Mon
Time 18:10 - 19:00

GCIS / Think Tank Thursday

Presenter Syndicated Broadcast
Schedule Thurs
Time 18:10 - 19:00

Feel Good Fridays

Presenter Fasiegh Petersen
Schedule Fri
Time 18:10 - 19:00

Al Rihla – The Journey

Presenter Zulfah Brown Jabaar
Schedule Sat - Sun
Time 05:30 - 07:00

Popular VOC Programmes

AM Inspirations

Presenter M Zaid Cassiem
Schedule Mon - Fri
Time 05:00 – 06:30

Breakfast Beat

Presenter Sabera S. Essop
Schedule Mon - Fri
Time 06:30 – 09:00

The 10am Express

Presenter Ayesha Laatoe
Schedule Mon - Thurs
Time 10:00 - 12:00

Jumuah Outside Broadcast

Broadcast Live
Presenter Shafiek Sedick
Time 13:30 - 14:00

Madrassah On Air

Presenter Sh Samih Jad
Schedule Mon - Thurs
Time 14:00 - 16:00

Drivetime

Presenter Shafiq Morton
Schedule Mon - Fri
Time 16:00 – 18:00

Thikr (Live)

Broadcast Live
Schedule Thurs
Time 20:00 - 22:00

Saturday Live

Presenter M Z Majiet/F Toefy
Schedule Sat
Time 07:00 - 10:00

VOC News

Mass Covid-19 screening and testing explained
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa continues to increase daily, the Western Cape government is confident Read more.
‘Self-isolation is a luxury’: Hangberg
It seemed as though it was just a conventional day in Hangberg, a community in Houtbay that sits nestled between Read more.
Bo-Kaap community devastated by first COVID-19 death
By Tasneem Adams The Bo Kaap community is reeling after the first Muslim in Cape Town died on Saturday as Read more.
Embattled umrah operator arrested
VOC News has learnt that an embattled Johannesburg travel operator has been arrested. The matter relates to alleged umrah and Read more.

Local News

Ramaphosa to discuss lockdown extension
South Africans will soon know if the national lockdown is working. On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would Read more.
Separated parents allowed to move kids between houses: new regulations
Separated parents are now allowed to move their children between houses during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, provided they meet certain Read more.
Lifeline receiving over 4 000 calls daily since the start of lockdown
Lifeline South Africa says many people are facing mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. It says it has had Read more.
Ndabeni-Abrahams summoned to explain lunch photo
Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is in hot water after it was revealed that she had violated the lockdown by Read more.

International News

NY records 731 new coronavirus deaths
New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day jump in the outbreak. The state’s Read more.
Egypt to ban Ramadan gatherings to counter spread of Covid-19
Egypt will ban any public religious gatherings during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan starting in around two weeks Read more.
China’s Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown
The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday, even as a small northern Read more.
Turkey: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 725
Turkey confirmed that 76 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the Read more.

Opinions

Combating the virus of fear with compassion
By Shafiq Morton AN unwelcome and epoch-changing visitor has landed on our shores. Called Covid-19, and a member of the Read more.
Coronavirus – a crisis that reveals Muslim faultlines
OPINION by Ebrahim Rasool A Moment of Rupture Globally the community of Muslims has had to make an almost unprecedented Read more.
Myths, lies and the coronavirus: How Middle East tensions are being stoked
By Mark Owen Jones Coronavirus is being opportunistically weaponised through disinformation and propaganda tactics aimed at demonising political opponents, while Read more.
The Delhi pogroms and the case of the disposable Indian Muslim
By Azad Essa They came to the hospital with gunshot wounds, stabbings, acid burns and mutilated genitalia. Homes and mosques Read more.
