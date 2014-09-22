New Shows
Mass Covid-19 screening and testing explained
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa continues to increase daily, the Western Cape government is confident Read more.
‘Self-isolation is a luxury’: Hangberg
It seemed as though it was just a conventional day in Hangberg, a community in Houtbay that sits nestled between Read more.
Bo-Kaap community devastated by first COVID-19 death
By Tasneem Adams The Bo Kaap community is reeling after the first Muslim in Cape Town died on Saturday as Read more.
Embattled umrah operator arrested
VOC News has learnt that an embattled Johannesburg travel operator has been arrested. The matter relates to alleged umrah and Read more.
Local News
Ramaphosa to discuss lockdown extension
South Africans will soon know if the national lockdown is working. On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would Read more.
Separated parents allowed to move kids between houses: new regulations
Separated parents are now allowed to move their children between houses during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, provided they meet certain Read more.
Lifeline receiving over 4 000 calls daily since the start of lockdown
Lifeline South Africa says many people are facing mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. It says it has had Read more.
Ndabeni-Abrahams summoned to explain lunch photo
Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is in hot water after it was revealed that she had violated the lockdown by Read more.
International News
NY records 731 new coronavirus deaths
New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day jump in the outbreak. The state’s Read more.
Egypt to ban Ramadan gatherings to counter spread of Covid-19
Egypt will ban any public religious gatherings during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan starting in around two weeks Read more.
China’s Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown
The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday, even as a small northern Read more.
Turkey: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 725
Turkey confirmed that 76 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the Read more.
Opinions
Combating the virus of fear with compassion
By Shafiq Morton AN unwelcome and epoch-changing visitor has landed on our shores. Called Covid-19, and a member of the Read more.
Coronavirus – a crisis that reveals Muslim faultlines
OPINION by Ebrahim Rasool A Moment of Rupture Globally the community of Muslims has had to make an almost unprecedented Read more.
Myths, lies and the coronavirus: How Middle East tensions are being stoked
By Mark Owen Jones Coronavirus is being opportunistically weaponised through disinformation and propaganda tactics aimed at demonising political opponents, while Read more.
The Delhi pogroms and the case of the disposable Indian Muslim
By Azad Essa They came to the hospital with gunshot wounds, stabbings, acid burns and mutilated genitalia. Homes and mosques Read more.