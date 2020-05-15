Mkhize expresses concern over COVID-19 clusters in Western Cape

Share this article

















Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has expressed concern over the clusters of coronavirus infections in the Western Cape.

The province has 7235 cases and 128 deaths.

South Africa’s death toll from COVID19-related complications now stands at 238 after the virus claimed the lives of another 19 people. The number of infections has risen by 665 to 12739.

5676 people have recovered. Mkhize says South Africans must continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations especially those of social distancing, good hand hygiene and wearing a mask when leaving your home.

With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa at 12739, particular attention has been given to cluster outbreaks in the country.

Public health officials have raised the alarm about such outbreaks in the Western Cape which accounts for around 56% of national cases while clusters have also been reported in several provinces including the Eastern Cape, the Free State and at a private hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

But it’s a phenomenon that has accounted for major outbreaks from China to the United States.

Source: SABC News

