28 Thul Qa’da 1439 AH • 11 August 2018

Economist calls for poultry to be added to zero rated VAT items

By on Local, News

Economists say while it’s encouraging that the list of zero rated VAT items include bread and flour other poultry products could have been added.

An independent panel released its report for public comment on Friday reviewing the items.

White bread, sanitary products and school uniforms are some of the items recommended as products which should have zero rated tax.

Economist Muneer Hassan says food items people consume daily should have also been listed.

“People consume things like chicken… What’s disappointing is that the masses are not safeguarded.”

[Source EWN]

